Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Sales decline 1.61% to Rs 43.99 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.9944.71 -2 OPM %0.090.94 -PBDT0.14-1.70 LP PBT0.01-1.86 LP NP0.01-1.86 LP

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

