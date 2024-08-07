Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit declines 83.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit declines 83.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 199.33 crore

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India declined 83.71% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 199.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales199.33176.69 13 OPM %3.907.79 -PBDT10.3720.26 -49 PBT-2.2012.33 PL NP1.318.04 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Women's TT Q/F underway; Wrestler Antim's in action

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 7: Sensex climbs 875 points; Nifty ends at 24,297

Parliament LIVE: Rahul Gandhi urges government to declare Wayanad landslide a national disaster

Indian steel prices plunge to lowest level in over three years: BigMint

LIVE news: SC expunges Punjab HC judge's remarks against top court, says they were 'scandalous'

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story