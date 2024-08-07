Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit declines 83.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 199.33 croreNet profit of Enkei Wheels India declined 83.71% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 199.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales199.33176.69 13 OPM %3.907.79 -PBDT10.3720.26 -49 PBT-2.2012.33 PL NP1.318.04 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News