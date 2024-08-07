Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 548.07 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries rose 15.81% to Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 548.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 516.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales548.07516.87 6 OPM %11.2611.03 -PBDT57.7451.05 13 PBT47.9341.52 15 NP31.3627.08 16

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

