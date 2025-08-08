Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 52.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 August 2025.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 52.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.23% to Rs.1,193.40. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd registered volume of 900.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.00% to Rs.1,864.90. Volumes stood at 42.69 lakh shares in the last session. Sai Life Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 35.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.831.05. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session. Global Health Ltd registered volume of 29.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.1,416.50. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.