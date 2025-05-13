Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 170.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 461.90% to Rs 697.94 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 170.76% to Rs 127.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 461.90% to Rs 697.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.68% to Rs 120.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 235.73% to Rs 1604.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

