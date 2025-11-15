Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 1632.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.63% to Rs 15.57 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 1632.14% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 94.63% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.578.0050.4211.756.280.716.120.474.850.28

