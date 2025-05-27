Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 99.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 194.97 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 99.81% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 194.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.13% to Rs 45.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 647.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 601.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

