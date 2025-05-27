Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 340.11 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 11.76% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 340.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 333.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.45% to Rs 157.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 1133.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
