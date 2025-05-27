Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.00% to Rs 153.43 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.00% to Rs 153.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.62% to Rs 17.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.71% to Rs 602.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 908.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.43216.10 -29 602.22908.48 -34 OPM %7.273.69 -7.123.45 - PBDT8.735.95 47 34.2525.12 36 PBT5.332.75 94 21.2512.32 72 NP3.90-0.13 LP 17.696.61 168

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 0.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 2033.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story