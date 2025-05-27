United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.00% to Rs 153.43 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.00% to Rs 153.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.62% to Rs 17.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.71% to Rs 602.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 908.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

