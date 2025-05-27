Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 10.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 10.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 1417.77 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 10.84% to Rs 242.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 1417.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1214.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.28% to Rs 777.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 951.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 5268.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5404.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1417.771214.90 17 5268.675404.12 -3 OPM %20.0922.22 -17.2122.18 - PBDT324.26313.55 3 1101.121332.55 -17 PBT298.87289.73 3 1000.201222.83 -18 NP242.04218.37 11 777.46951.32 -18

