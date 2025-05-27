Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 10.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 1417.77 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 10.84% to Rs 242.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 1417.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1214.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.28% to Rs 777.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 951.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 5268.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5404.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1417.771214.905268.675404.1220.0922.2217.2122.18324.26313.551101.121332.55298.87289.731000.201222.83242.04218.37777.46951.32

