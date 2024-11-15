Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.98% to Rs 85.06 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.98% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 177.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.85.06177.159.37-7.86-29.43-33.69-39.21-49.19-11.87-27.54

