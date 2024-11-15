Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 51.98% to Rs 85.06 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.98% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 177.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales85.06177.15 -52 OPM %9.37-7.86 -PBDT-29.43-33.69 13 PBT-39.21-49.19 20 NP-11.87-27.54 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SBI seeks $1.25 bn in country's largest dollar-denominated loan of 2024

PM Modi to unveil projects on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in Bihar

Tropical storm Sara makes landfall in Honduras, brings heavy rain to region

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story