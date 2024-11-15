R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 30.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.01% to Rs 93.27 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 30.34% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.01% to Rs 93.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.93.2765.2211.7613.8010.467.856.384.244.643.56

