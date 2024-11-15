Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 254.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 23.58 crore

Net profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 254.02% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.5820.2220.616.284.361.414.120.973.080.87

