Veranda XL announces collaboration with Madras Christian College

Veranda XL, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, announced a significant collaboration with Madras Christian College (MCC) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at providing professional Chartered Accountancy (CA) training on campus under the brand of JK Shah Classes. Through this partnership, JK Shah Classes (JKSC) will deliver a world-class CA curriculum, equipping students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in accounting, auditing, and finance.

Madras Christian College, a premier educational institution in India, is ranked 14th in the College Category in the 2024 NIRF Rankings. Established in 1837, MCC has a lostanding tradition of academic excellence and is recognized for its commitment to shaping the future of its students. This collaboration marks another milestone in MCC's mission to provide top-tier education and open new professional avenues for its students.

