Baba Siddique, NCP leader, gunned down in Mumbai

A prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Baba Siddique, was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mumbai on Saturday (12 October). The 66-year-old politician was attacked by three assailants outside his son's office in Bandra.

Despite the heavy security presence during the Dussehra celebrations, Siddique was gunned down on a busy street. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Two suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in connection with the murder. They were presented before a Mumbai court on Sunday and remanded to police custody until October 21. The police are still searching for a third suspect involved in the crime.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp