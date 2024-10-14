Baba Siddique, NCP leader, gunned down in Mumbai

Despite the heavy security presence during the Dussehra celebrations, Siddique was gunned down on a busy street. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Two suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in connection with the murder. They were presented before a Mumbai court on Sunday and remanded to police custody until October 21. The police are still searching for a third suspect involved in the crime.
Baba Siddique was a well-known figure in Maharashtra politics. He served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three consecutive terms (1999, 2004 and 2009) and held the position of Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies and Labour between 2004 and 2008. In February 2024, he resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. and later joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on 12 February 2024.
