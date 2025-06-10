Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Versatile Wires standalone net profit rises 25.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Versatile Wires standalone net profit rises 25.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 22.45% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of Versatile Wires rose 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.45% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 420.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 39.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.808.82 22 39.0834.66 13 OPM %6.399.98 -0.770.35 - PBDT0.690.88 -22 0.300.12 150 PBT0.690.88 -22 0.300.12 150 NP0.690.55 25 0.260.05 420

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

