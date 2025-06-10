Positive Asian trends likely to boost domestic equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 5 points higher in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,992.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,503.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10812.43 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

US Dow Jones futures were up 114 points, signaling a positive start for Wall Street.

Most Asian stock indices advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited further developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. Trade discussions between the two countries resumed in London on Monday. The U.S. delegation included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks follow a May agreement to temporarily reduce mutual tariffs. Current discussions are focused on China's export controls on rare earth minerals and U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to Chinaboth of which have significant implications for global supply chains. In the U.S., equity market movements were subdued on Monday ahead of the upcoming consumer price index (CPI) inflation data release scheduled for Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.09%, marking its second consecutive gain. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.31%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 1.11 points.