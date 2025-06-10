Protean eGov Tech bags order worth Rs 100 cr from BSIF

Protean eGov Technologies announced that it has received an order worth Rs 100 crore from Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through request for proposal (RFP) process.

BSIF, a not-for-profit entity led by key stakeholders of the Indian insurance ecosystem, governs Bima Sugam - an ambitious digital public platform envisaged as a unified, nation-scale marketplace for insurance products and services.

The company shall serve as the technology solution provider for end-to-end development, implementation, support and maintenance of Bima Sugam Marketplace, platform integrations and marketplace protocols.

This engagement further strengthens the companys role as a trusted technology partner in Indias Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) journey, building on its legacy of enabling critical citizen-centric digital systems at national scale.