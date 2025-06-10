Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov Tech bags order worth Rs 100 cr from BSIF

Protean eGov Tech bags order worth Rs 100 cr from BSIF

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Protean eGov Technologies announced that it has received an order worth Rs 100 crore from Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through request for proposal (RFP) process.

BSIF, a not-for-profit entity led by key stakeholders of the Indian insurance ecosystem, governs Bima Sugam - an ambitious digital public platform envisaged as a unified, nation-scale marketplace for insurance products and services.

The company shall serve as the technology solution provider for end-to-end development, implementation, support and maintenance of Bima Sugam Marketplace, platform integrations and marketplace protocols.

This engagement further strengthens the companys role as a trusted technology partner in Indias Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) journey, building on its legacy of enabling critical citizen-centric digital systems at national scale.

The project is scheduled for completion within 72 months from the contract execution date.

Protean eGov Technologies is an IT solutions company engaged in developing digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 5.8% to Rs 20.40 crore on 0.03% increase in net sales to Rs 222.15 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.12% to end at Rs 951.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

