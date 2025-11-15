Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 3.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.53% to Rs 72.26 crore

Net profit of Vertoz rose 3.35% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 72.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.72.2663.6514.4310.7311.299.498.027.086.796.57

