Highway Infrastructure CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Highway Infrastructure has announced the resignation of Ankit Tandon from the position of chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 5 September 2025.

According to the companys regulatory filing, Tandon has stepped down to pursue his entrepreneurial journey. Further details regarding his successor have not yet been disclosed.

Highway Infra (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.