Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.45% to Rs 2779.40 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 7.82% to Rs 133.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 124.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.45% to Rs 2779.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3248.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

