Victoria Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Victoria Mills reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.80% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 17.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales024.44 -100 17.0024.44 -30 OPM %012.93 --1.356.34 - PBDT-1.323.50 PL 1.353.16 -57 PBT-1.353.47 PL 1.223.03 -60 NP-1.362.78 PL 0.732.34 -69

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

