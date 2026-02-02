Associate Sponsors

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 94.45 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients declined 2.44% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 94.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.4598.52 -4 OPM %20.2919.37 -PBDT18.2718.60 -2 PBT15.8316.99 -7 NP12.4212.73 -2

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

