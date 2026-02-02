Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 94.45 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients declined 2.44% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 94.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.4598.52 -4 OPM %20.2919.37 -PBDT18.2718.60 -2 PBT15.8316.99 -7 NP12.4212.73 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content