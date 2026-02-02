Associate Sponsors

Bartronics India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 454.99% to Rs 48.34 crore

Net profit of Bartronics India reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 454.99% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales48.348.71 455 OPM %5.38-4.36 -PBDT2.75-0.32 LP PBT2.69-0.33 LP NP2.45-0.33 LP

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

