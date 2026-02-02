Bartronics India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 454.99% to Rs 48.34 crore

Net profit of Bartronics India reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 454.99% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48.348.715.38-4.362.75-0.322.69-0.332.45-0.33

