Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 82.97 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 0.96% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 82.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.9779.67 4 OPM %17.0216.33 -PBDT13.8312.51 11 PBT11.8611.54 3 NP8.458.37 1
