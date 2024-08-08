Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 82.97 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 0.96% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 82.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.82.9779.6717.0216.3313.8312.5111.8611.548.458.37

