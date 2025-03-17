Vikas Kaushal takes charge as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's Chairman and MD

With effect from 17 March 2025

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced that Vikas Kaushal (DIN 10993007) has been appointed on the Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation as Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) at the Board Meeting held today & he has assumed the charge as C&MD effective 17 March 2025. Consequently, the additional charge of C&MO, HPCL entrusted to Rajneesh Narang, Director- Finance has concluded.

