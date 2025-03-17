Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikas Kaushal takes charge as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's Chairman and MD

Vikas Kaushal takes charge as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's Chairman and MD

Image
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 17 March 2025

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced that Vikas Kaushal (DIN 10993007) has been appointed on the Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation as Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) at the Board Meeting held today & he has assumed the charge as C&MD effective 17 March 2025. Consequently, the additional charge of C&MO, HPCL entrusted to Rajneesh Narang, Director- Finance has concluded.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 291 pts; Nifty above 22,450; pharma shares advance

Maharashtra Seamless gains on bagging Rs 298-cr order

Atmastco inks agreement with Hindustan Zinc for Rs 128 crore project

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story