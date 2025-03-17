Atmastco inks agreement with Hindustan Zinc for Rs 128 crore project

Atmastco announced that it has entered into a contractual agreement with Hindustan Zinc for the execution of an engineering project worth Rs 128 crore at the Dariba Smelting Complex in Rajsamand, Rajasthan.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc added 1.66% to Rs 437.15 on the BSE.

Atmastco is engaged in the trading of steel goods/items, industrial goods, etc., and later commenced its commercial activities in the engineering and erection business.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver. As of March 2024, Vedanta held a 64.92% stake in the company.

