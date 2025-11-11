Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 406.57 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises rose 6.30% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 406.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 385.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.406.57385.485.837.5659.4748.8153.5346.4523.4622.07

