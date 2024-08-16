Vikram Thermo (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.83 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.55% to Rs 31.15 crore

Net loss of Vikram Thermo (India) reported to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.55% to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.1521.7037.1438.4812.328.3211.707.73-15.835.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp