Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 260.07 crore

Net loss of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 260.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 247.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.260.07247.2914.3618.8522.6253.90-11.8822.48-11.4520.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp