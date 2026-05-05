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Vikran Engineering commissions second 5 MW Ambijalgaon solar plant

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Vikran Engineering announced the commissioning of its second 5 MW solar power plant in Ambijalgaon, Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra, under the PM KUSUM Scheme. The newly operational plant marks another milestone in the companys expanding renewable energy portfolio and reflects continued progress under the 600 MW solar contract secured in December 2025.

The solar plant has been developed to provide reliable daytime electricity for agricultural irrigation, addressing longstanding challenges faced by farmers in the region due to unstable grid supply and dependence on costly diesel-powered irrigation.

The Ambijalgaon solar plant is expected to generate significant annual impact, including:

10,000 MWh of clean energy generation annually 8,200 tonnes of COemissions avoided per year Reliable daytime power supply for irrigation pumps through the dry season Productive utilization of underutilized land, creating long-term revenue opportunities for local landowners

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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