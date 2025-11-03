GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 107.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 1538.46 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 107.08% to Rs 299.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 1538.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1107.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1538.461107.7725.7718.48412.88205.80401.27193.75299.48144.62

