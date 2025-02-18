Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Motor Company launches all-new TVS RONIN 2025 Edition

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the all-new TVS RONIN 2025 Edition a bold new iteration of its category defining modern-retro motorcycle. Since its inception, the TVS RONIN has redefined motorcycling by blending the timeless appeal of retro aesthetics with cutting edge technology and contemporary riding. The 2025 TVS RONIN now introduces vibrant colours, a sleek new style and enhanced features.

Designed for the free-spirited rider who embraces life beyond the script, the 2025 TVS RONIN has been launched with two additional striking colours: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. This addition highlights TVS Motor's commitment to providing customers with fresh, bold choices that enhance the bike's overall visual appeal and give it a sharp, modern edge. Along with its eyecatching new colours, the 2025 edition now has Dual Channel ABS in its mid variant, starting at an attractive price of INR 1.59 Lakh.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS RONIN has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN's journey."

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

