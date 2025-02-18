LTI Mindtree gains after joining hands with Eurobank S.A

LTI Mindtree added 2.85% to Rs 5634.15 after the IT firm collaborated with Eurobank S.A, subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. to enhance customer experience by improving banking operations for Eurobank and its subsidiaries.

The collaboration has been enabled by Fairfax Digital Services (A Fairfax Company) and will include the establishment of a Global Delivery Center in India.

As part of the multi-year relationship, LTIMindtree has been selected as the Services Partner for Eurobank Luxembourgs Temenos implementation program, providing maintenance, data migration, quality assurance, and post-production support services to the bank. LTIMindtree will help drive innovation and modernise the technology infrastructure for Eurobank Group, in Cyprus, Luxembourg and Greece. The collaboration will enable both companies to leverage the power of LTIMindtrees innovative technology and data solutions to drive significant improvements in customer experience and operational efficiency.

Chief executive officer (CEO), group chief operating officer (COO) & International activities, Eurobank Holdings, Stavros Ioannou, said, Eurobank Group has always been at the forefront of innovation, driving digital transformation to enhance customer experience and operational excellence. Our journey to becoming a digital leader is built on strategic partnerships that accelerate modernisation and create seamless, future-ready solutions. Partnering with LTIMindtree, in collaboration with Fairfax Digital Services, marks a significant milestone in this journeystrengthening our IT capabilities to meet evolving customer expectations and regulatory requirements. We are excited about the future as we redefine customer experience and set new industry benchmarks with the launch of our new Delivery Center in India.

Srini Rao, EVP & chief business officer Europe, LTIMindtree, said, We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Eurobank as they embark on an ambitious journey to modernise their banking infrastructure technology platform. Our expertise in cutting-edge IT services and seamless Temenos implementation services positions us uniquely to deliver innovative solutions that meet the future needs of Eurobank.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

The companys consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,169.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,162.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 1.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 9,016.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

