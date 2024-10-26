Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 47.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 952.67 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 47.89% to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 952.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 861.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.952.67861.995.036.9835.7566.6629.9560.7624.3646.75

