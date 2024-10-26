Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 47.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 952.67 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 47.89% to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 952.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 861.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales952.67861.99 11 OPM %5.036.98 -PBDT35.7566.66 -46 PBT29.9560.76 -51 NP24.3646.75 -48
