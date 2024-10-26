Adinath Exim Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Adinath Exim Resources remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.26 8 OPM %71.4376.92 -PBDT0.200.20 0 PBT0.200.20 0 NP0.150.15 0
