Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 142.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 959.83 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 142.69% to Rs 59.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 959.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 952.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.959.83952.677.535.0381.4135.7576.5729.9559.1224.36

