Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Surges 3.73%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has added 2.95% over last one month compared to 0.49% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd gained 3.73% today to trade at Rs 1749.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.29% to quote at 3042.96. The index is down 0.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd increased 1.07% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 3.76 % over last one year compared to the 3.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has added 2.95% over last one month compared to 0.49% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 939 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3232.95 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1155 on 07 Apr 2025.
