Vintage Coffee & Beverages forays into Liquid Coffee segment

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Vintage Coffee & Beverages (VCBL) announced that it's subsidiary Vintage Coffee Private (VCPL') has launched a new product segment, LIQUID COFFEE which augments it's existing product portfolio of Spray and Agglomerated Instant Coffee.

This new product segment will cater to the increasing demand for Liquid coffee across the world and especially in South East Asian markets. This product will further help the company to ramp up volumes from upcoming capacity expansion.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

