Vintage Coffee to raise Rs 215.76 crore via preferential allotment of equity shares & warrants

Vintage Coffee and Beverages (VCBL) said that its board has approved the issuance of up to 1.50 crore equity shares and 24 lakh convertible warrants on a preferential basis aggregating to Rs 215.76 crore.

This preferential issue is subject to necessary approvals, including from the companys shareholders.

The company stated that the proposed issue will bring on board high quality and marquee shareholders of scale and repute.

The funds from this issue, if approved, will help the company to set up 5,000 MTPA green field plant of freeze-dried coffee and capture volume share in the premium coffee segment.

The company expects to increase spray dried and agglomerated coffee capacity up to 11,000 MTPA by 31 March 2026 from current capacity of 6,500 MTPA.

The freeze-dried coffee plant of approximately 5,000 MTPA would be additional to the 11,000 MTPA capacity for the spray dried and agglomerated segment. Balakrishna Tati, chairman and managing director of Vintage Coffee and Beverages, said: VCBL remains at the forefront to capture the global coffee demand backed by quality, service and product innovation. The proposed preferential issue of shares will bring marquee institutional investors of repute demonstrating confidence in companys products and growth prospects. The proposed preferential issue will support VCBL's growth through FY26-FY28." Vintage Coffee and Beverages (VCBL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting instant coffee, instant chicory and a range of other beverages. With a strong foothold in private labeling, it offers bespoke solutions that cater to diverse customers' needs.