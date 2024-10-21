Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 527.88 points or 1.25% at 41862.76 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Coforge Ltd (down 5.86%), Mastek Ltd (down 5.38%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 4.93%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 4.91%),Subex Ltd (down 4.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.06%), Affle India Ltd (down 3.78%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 3.36%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.26%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.25%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 9.31%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.98%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.11%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 594.2 or 1.05% at 55905.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 162.67 points or 0.98% at 16353.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.4 points or 0.3% at 24778.65.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.41 points or 0.07% at 81169.34.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 2754 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News