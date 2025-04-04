Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Clothing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VIP Clothing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2025.

VIP Clothing Ltd spiked 16.35% to Rs 36.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55901 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd surged 14.96% to Rs 25.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28788 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd soared 12.29% to Rs 160.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15039 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd rose 10.12% to Rs 210.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 314 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd added 9.68% to Rs 25.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 408 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

