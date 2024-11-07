Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 74.27 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 84.87% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.2772.5032.3530.5014.2613.011.610.150.231.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News