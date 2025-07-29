Virtuoso Optoelectronics commences manufacturing at its new plant in Nashik

Virtuoso Optoelectronics, through its wholly owned subsidiary Virtuoso Compressors, has commenced manufacturing of reciprocatory compressors for domestic and commercial refrigeration products at its newly established facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The facility has a capacity of 2.8 million compressors per annum, ranging from 3 cc to 15 cc, including both fixed speed and variable speed variants.

The project has been executed in technical collaboration with Huayi Compressor (Jingzhou) Co., Jiaxipera Compressor Co., with support from Shenzhen Eateron Company.

