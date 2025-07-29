Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma posts loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin declines to 9%

Piramal Pharma posts loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin declines to 9%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piramal Pharma has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations for the period under review declined by 1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,934 crore.

EBITDA fell by 26% to Rs 165 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 224 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 9% as against 11% in Q1 FY25, primarily impacted by inventory destocking. This was partly offset by improved profitability of the overseas facilities in the CDMO business.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 79 crore in the June25 quarter as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 45 crore registered in the same period last year.

Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma, said: Excluding the impact of destocking in one large on-patent commercial product, our CDMO business delivered mid-teen revenue growth during the quarter accompanied by improvement in EBITDA margin, especially at our overseas sites.

Growth in our CHG business is also expected to pick up for the remaining part of the year given the timing of some of the institutional orders. Our consumer business delivered healthy growth, in-line with our expectations, driven by power brands and e commerce sales.

Withstanding the near-term challenges, we believe we are on track to achieve our FY2030 aspirations of becoming a $2 billion revenue company with 25% EBITDA margin and high-teen ROCE.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

The scrip tumbled 4.80% to currently trade at Rs 194.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Falls 1.73%

Lodha Developers Ltd Spikes 1.96%

Market trades sideways in early trade; Nifty trades above 24,700

India sees over 65,000 cr digital payment transactions amounting to Rs 12,000 lakh cr in last 6 years

PNC Infratech successfully bids for Rs 2,956.65 cr project of South Eastern Coalfields

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story