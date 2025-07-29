Sterlite Technologies Ltd Falls 1.73%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 15.9% over last one month compared to 7.49% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.09% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 1.73% today to trade at Rs 124.65. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.45% to quote at 2917.95. The index is down 7.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd decreased 1.55% and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd lost 1.46% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 9.61 % over last one year compared to the 0.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 15.9% over last one month compared to 7.49% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12949 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 128.3 on 28 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.7 on 07 Apr 2025.