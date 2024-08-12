Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 457.66 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 16.65% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 457.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 448.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales457.66448.15 2 OPM %8.608.05 -PBDT30.0629.92 0 PBT13.7116.36 -16 NP9.9611.95 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story