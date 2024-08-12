Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 457.66 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 16.65% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 457.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 448.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.457.66448.158.608.0530.0629.9213.7116.369.9611.95

