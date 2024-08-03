Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 137.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 36.95 croreNet profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 137.87% to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 36.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.9542.98 -14 OPM %66.0421.61 -PBDT22.857.89 190 PBT22.837.89 189 NP18.727.87 138
Powered by Capital Market - Live News