Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 89.75 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 11.90% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 89.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.7582.93 8 OPM %20.1719.16 -PBDT19.0715.96 19 PBT16.6914.54 15 NP12.4111.09 12

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

