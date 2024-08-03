Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 38.01% to Rs 212.69 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 52.21% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.01% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 343.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales212.69343.09 -38 OPM %33.4839.24 -PBDT79.20142.55 -44 PBT60.56125.04 -52 NP44.8693.86 -52

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

